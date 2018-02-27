Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Will See the Addition of Neptune as DLC Character

Marvelous has just announced a collaboration that many may have been long anticipating. Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash will see Neptune from Compile Heart’s Hyperdimension Neptunia series coming as a DLC playable character. This marks the first time ever for Senran Kagura to have a long-expected collaboration with Neptunia.

The tenth DLC set for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, which features Neptune, will be released in Japan on March 8 at 700 yen. The full set will contain the following additions:

Neptune as playable character

Neptune’s Parka One-Piece that can be worn by other characters; this costume set can be broken if enough damage is received, and it consists of Neptune’s Brain-Wave Controller, N Charm, Cross Choker, and Cross Bracelets for both hands

Neptune’s Kokeshi

Neptune’s support fan

Neptune’s flag

If for whatever reason the player does not want to add Neptune herself to their games, Marvelous will also sell the other items separately; the Parka One-Piece set can be bought for 360 yen, and the last three items are available for 100 yen each.

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash has been released in Japan since March 16, 2017 (and elsewhere worldwide from September 26), which means this game will be celebrating its first anniversary soon. At this rate, we are expecting more news coming from Peach Beach Splash once it has reached that milestone date.

[Source: Marvelous]