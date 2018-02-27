Yakuza 6 Demo Removed from PlayStation Store

SEGA has announced that they’ve removed the Yakuza 6 demo from the PlayStation Store. This is due to an error allowing players to access the complete game, which is supposed to release on April 16, 2018. The publisher says they’re “looking into the nature of the issue,” and thanked players for their patience.

Here’s the official Yakuza 6 demo takedown announcement:

We’re looking into the nature of the issue. Thank you for your patience. 2/2 — SEGA (@SEGA) February 27, 2018

For more on the upcoming title, check out our Yakuza 6 import review. Here’s what I had to say about the action game:

Thankfully, the new characters are all very likable, and the mystery of who fathered Haruka’s child is a fun one to figure out. Heck, it even comes with some life lessons to use protection! Much like how the story is more focused than previous entries, so are the locations. While Yakuza 5 had many new locations to explore, the entire game only takes place in the already explored grounds of Kamurocho and Hiroshima. Both areas are filled with quests and interesting things to do, though, so while it’s a slight step backwards in scale, not much is lost. While it’s slightly disappointing to see so many members of Yakuza‘s great ensemble cast take a back seat in Yakuza 6: Song of Life, it ultimately works since this is Kiryu’s story. As such, the final chapters of his story are a much more focused and grounded story than ever before. That’s not to say that things don’t occasionally get ridiculous, but it reminds me more of Yakuza 3 in both its scope and heart. Overall, it’s a story of personal growth, and one that allows Kiryu to say his goodbyes.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is set to release in North America and Europe on April 17, 2018.