Take a Look at the Latest Q.U.B.E. 2 Trailer
We already know that Q.U.B.E. 2 will be releasing next month, when the game will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 13. A sequel to the first-person puzzle sequel Q.U.B.E., fans won’t have to wait too long to check it out now. Now, Toxic Games has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming game as the release date nears.
For those unaware of what Q.U.B.E. 2, it’s the sequel to the first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E., and in it, you play as Amelia Cross, an archaeologist who wakes up in a mysterious place with a strange suit and gloves on. As you explore the area in which you’ve awoken in, you must solve a variety of puzzles using your mind and your special gloves as you search for any other survivors. For more information regarding the game, check out below:
Waking up wearing a strange suit with attached gloves, you have no prior knowledge on how you came to be in this environment. Awaiting you is a maze-like monolith, a structure that you must navigate, solving mind-bending puzzles. Use your manipulation gloves to change and adapt the architectural structure in your search to rendezvous with another survivor, finding a way off the planet.
As you explore and solve puzzles to progress, thought-provoking questions about your true purpose and the origins of the structure you are navigating will need to be considered, forcing you to come to terms with a devastating truth that will shake your world.
Features
- Master eleven puzzle areas and solve over 80 individual puzzles
- Explore diverse environments that expand the Q.U.B.E. world
- Experience an all new adventure and brand new characters
- Interact with new and improved game mechanics
- Original musical score composed by BAFTA nominated composer, David Housden
- Full colourblind support, using symbols as a colour aid
Q.U.B.E. 2 is set to launch on March 13, 2018.