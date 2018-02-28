Final Fantasy XV Director Asks if Fans Want to See New Endings

Earlier today, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata was at the closing event for the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Exhibition – Farewell Story Exhibition – at the Mori Art Center, and during a meet and greet with fans, asked those in attendance how they would feel about possible new endings for Final Fantasy XV.

According to a user on Twitter who was at the event (via DualShockers), Tabata asked fans if they would want to see a “happy end” or a “super bad end” to the game. Considering that the game will be getting additional content for the next two years, it’s interesting to hear Tabata asking fans if they’d be inclined to wanting new endings. Could we be getting new, branching endings aimed to satisfy players who wanted more from the game? Only time will tell, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on any information that comes forward.

The best parts of Final Fantasy XV are not unfolding the epic story, completing side quests, or your first summon (although that is pretty damn cool), but the bonding of these four friends as they try to survive being hunted by the empire. I often preferred watching Ignis drive the team instead of fast traveling because of the interactions between the friends. It’s a blast checking out the photos Prompto took during the day around the campfire. It’s heartwarming listening to the team tease one another, especially when Noctis takes on yet another fetch quest. You can’t help but smile when Noctis celebrates with a teammate after executing a linked attack. FFXV may be a grand epic about saving the world from evil, but at its heart, it’s about the incredible bonds of friendship, true friendship. This isn’t some party that came together unexpectedly because the world is coming to an end; these four have been friends since they were kids. It doesn’t matter that Noctis’ friends are his guard now, because you know they would be protecting him all the same if they weren’t guards or if he wasn’t the prince. Final Fantasy games of the past have had numerous touching moments, but none have been quite like this.

