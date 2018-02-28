The Don’t Starve Mega Pack Will Release in Stores in April

Klei Entertainment has announced today that the Don’t Starve Mega Pack will be coming to retail stores in North America for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year, on April 17. The Mega Pack, which is priced at $29.99, will include multiplayer and single player expansions to the world of Don’t Starve, which will allow for new items, resources, scientific innovations, and more to be added to the game.

Along with the multiplayer expansion Don’t Starve Together and the Reign of Giants and Shipwrecked expansions, the Don’t Starve Mega Pack will also include a custom controller skin that features full-color art of the creatures and inhabitants from the franchise. For more on the multiple expansions coming to the Mega Pack, check out below:

The Don’t Starve Mega Pack expands upon Don’t Starve‘s already content-rich gameplay with the following: Don’t Starve Together – A standalone multiplayer expansion to Don’t Starve where players must team up with their friends to gather resources and craft survival items, or strike out against their own, to last the nights.

Reign of Giants – An expansion pack that brings new characters, environments and beasts to the worlds of Don’t Starve and Don’t Starve Together! Reign of Giants brings new mysteries, scientific innovations, resources and massive creatures of the wilderness to either help you or kill Wilson and his companions;

Shipwrecked — A single player story expansion in which players will find themselves stranded on a tropical archipelago and must learn to survive all over again with new biomes, seasons, creatures, resources and recipes to discover, craft and survive against.

The Don’t Starve Mega Pack will release on April 17, 2018.