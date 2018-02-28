Far Cry 5 Novel Available Now, Takes Place Before the Game

Ubisoft released a Far Cry 5 tie-in novel called Far Cry Absolution earlier this month. Written by author Urban Waite, the novel follows “Will, a trusted member of the cult who starts to see the truth behind The Project at Eden’s Gate,” and takes place prior to the game. Ubisoft just released a video interview with Waite, and he discusses the book and the game it’s based upon.

Here’s the description of the video from Ubisoft:

Far Cry Absolution, the first novel based on the Far Cry franchise, is now available. Set before the events of Far Cry 5, Absolution follows Will, a trusted member of the cult who starts to see the truth behind The Project at Eden’s Gate. We had a chance to speak to author Urban Waite about how Will fell in with The Project at Eden’s Gate, how the novel explores the powerful appeal of the cult, and Waite’s own reaction to reading the Far Cry 5 game script.

Check out the Far Cry 5 novel interview with Urban Waite below:

Here’s more on the recently released Far Cry 5 novel:

The book, titled Far Cry Absolution, will release on February 13, 2018 and will be published by Ubisoft’s in-house publishing team while being distributed by Simon & Schuster. “Far Cry Absolution gives fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in Hope County and learn the backstory and motivations of members of the Resistance that will join them in the battle against the Project at Eden’s Gate,” said David Bedard, Product Manager. “Far Cry Absolution also provides insight on the cult’s methods, and offers a chilling window into the effects they have on the local population.” When released, the hardcover version of the book will release for $27.00, while the paperback will cost readers $9.99. An eBook version is also planned, though no word on how much it’ll cost.