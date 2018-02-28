Turn-Based Strategy Game For the King Coming to Consoles Next Year

Curve Digital has announced that their upcoming rogue-like RPG For the King will be coming out of Early Access in April, and will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019. While the game may be out of early access on PC, much still has to be done before the console versions can come out.

According to developers IronOak Games – which was formed in 2015 by various industry veterans – For the King mixes up a large amount of genres, including strategy, JRPG combat, and rogue-like elements all into one product. The game takes place in the kingdom of Fahrul, and players must explore and battle their way through the world in order to help save the world.

For more on the title, check out a brief description of the game below:

The once peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in chaos – the King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom. In For The King, players can choose to create a makeshift party, either splitting up to cover more ground or sticking together for protection. A sound strategy can mean the difference between life and death. Each playthrough is made unique with procedural maps, quests, and events. Players must brave the relentless elements, fight the wicked creatures, sail the seas and delve into the dark underworld. Brutal, turn-based combat unfolds using a unique slot system for attacks and special abilities while herbs can be gathered to heal wounds and cure maladies. Safe camps protect from the horror that nightfall brings but players must remember, they do not do this for the riches or fame but for their village and for their realm. For The King!

For the King will release for consoles sometime in 2019.