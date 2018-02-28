Free 2018 March PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

March 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Includes Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank

Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus games for March 2018 will include Bloodborne, Ratchet & Clank and more. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in March. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on March 6, so players still have time to redeem games like Knack, Grand Kingdom, Spelunker HD, Mugen Souls Z, Exiles End, and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on March 6, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on March 6, 2018. Until then, players will be able to redeem February’s line-up of titles.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]