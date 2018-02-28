Free Horizon Zero Dawn Theme and Avatars on PSN

Free Horizon Zero Dawn Theme and Avatars Available Tomorrow

Horizon Zero Dawn celebrates its first anniversary today, and Sony is giving back to the community. The publisher announced today that they’ll be releasing a slate of free PlayStation 4 avatars featuring characters of the game. There’ll also be a free Horizon Zero Dawn theme that’ll be comprised of “the most stunning fan-made Photo Mode snaps.” These are all set to launch tomorrow, March 1, 2018.

Here’s the official description from Sony of the free Horizon Zero Dawn theme and avatars:

Available tomorrow as free downloads from PlayStation Store, we’ve created a bundle of PS4 avatars of all your favorite Horizon Zero Dawn characters, as well as a PS4 theme containing some of the most stunning fan-made Photo Mode snaps out there.

For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]