New Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Videos of Artoria Pendragon, Lu Bu, and More

Marvelous has published another batch of character gameplay trailers for Fate/Extella Link, showcasing the playable Servants in action as they also have new moves and improved looks from the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

We start this batch with Artoria Pendragon (spelled Altria Pendragon in the Japanese version), the poster Saber-class Servant who has been considered as the face of Type-Moon’s Fate series. She mainly fights with the Invisible Air sword, although she can also unleash the sword’s true form, the Excalibur, in her more powerful attacks including the Noble Phantasm attack.

Medusa, the Rider who first appeared in Fate/stay night, is also returning after previously appearing in Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. She mainly fights using chains, and her eyes are often concealed as anyone who sees her eyes will be turned into stone. Her Noble Phantasm is Bellerophon, where she rides her pegasus to launch a devastating charge on the enemy army.

The famous Lancer, Cu Chulainn, who appeared in Fate/stay night and Fate/Extra, appears here as well with his legendary Gae Bolg spear. In his Noble Phantasm attack, the Gae Bolg can split into many sections, causing a large explosion that destroys enemies in a wide range.

Finally, we have Lu Bu Fengxian, whom Dynasty Warriors fans should be familiar with. He also appears in this game as a Berserker-class Servant. His Noble Phantasm attack has him turn his God Force halberd into a bow to shoot multiple arrows that deal wide-range explosive damage. Remember that the golden rule from Dynasty Warriors games also applies in Fate/Extella: Do not pursue Lu Bu.

As of this batch, Marvelous has published gameplay trailers of 12 out of 16 returning Servants from The Umbral Star. The four remaining Servants are Saber Altera, Rider Iskandar, Lancer Karna, and Caster Archimedes, so we wonder if they will wrap up the returning Servants first before moving on to the 10 new Servants added in this game.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

[Source: Marvelous]