Horizon Zero Dawn Music Composer Explains Instruments

Learn How Horizon Zero Dawn’s Soundtrack Was Created

Sony has been celebrating the Horizon Zero Dawn anniversary today, and now they’ve released a cool video showing off what went into making its soundtrack. This video focuses on the diegetic music (what Aloy hears in the game), and the tribal inspirations that impacted development. It’s a cool video led by the game’s music supervisor, Lucas van Tol.

View the Horizon Zero Dawn music trailer below:

For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]