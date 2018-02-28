Horizon Zero Dawn Sales Top 7 Million Copies in Just One Year

Sony has announced that Horizon Zero Dawn sales have topped over seven million units in just one year. The full number comes in at 7.6 million copies worldwide, and that makes it the “best-selling new first-party franchise launch on PlayStation 4.” It certainly shows that moving on from the Killzone series was a good decision for Guerrilla Games.

“We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited,” said Guerrilla co-founder Hermen Hulst. “But to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it.”

For more on Guerrilla Games’ latest title, check out our Horizon Zero Dawn review. Here’s a snippet of what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the open-world role-playing game:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]