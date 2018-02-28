Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Free Games Will No Longer Include Vita and PS3 in 2019

While March’s PlayStation Plus lineup was impressive this month, it came with some bad news. PlayStation gamers have grown accustomed to receiving six free games each month, but that is changing next year. Sony announced that PlayStation 3 and Vita titles will no longer be added as part of PlayStation Plus’ monthly game lineup after March 8, 2019. The reasoning for the move is that “many of our fans are playing on the PS4 platform,” and that Sony wants “prioritize the benefits.”

Here’s the official announcement from Sony on the matter:

We also have an important service update. Starting next year on March 8, 2019, the PS Plus monthly games lineup will focus on PS4 titles and no longer include PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles. This won’t affect any games you’ve already downloaded, or will download, prior to March 8, 2019. Those games will still be part of your PS Plus games library as long as you remain a member. Your game saves and other benefits of PS Plus will also remain the same – the only change is that no new PS3 and PS Vita games will be added to the PS Plus monthly games lineup beyond March 8, 2019. Many of our fans are playing on the PS4 platform, with the increasingly vast number of PS4s in homes around the world. We’ll continue to prioritize the benefits you receive through your PS Plus membership, such as online multiplayer, online game save storage, PS4 monthly games, and exclusive PS Store discounts across content and network services. As a reminder, if you do not wish to continue your subscription, please be sure to cancel it by turning off auto-renewal in your account settings before March 8, 2019.

The PlayStation Plus change will occur on March 8, 2019. Until then, players will still get six titles per month.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]