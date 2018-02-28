Read the Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Gran Turismo Sport update 1.13 is now available to download. The patch notes reveal that the game has added several new events to the campaign mode, 12 new cars, and four track layouts. There’s a bunch of Newwewew tweaks as well.

Check out the Gran Turismo Sport update 1.13 patch notes below:

Main Features Implemented

1. Campaign Mode

– The following events have been added to the “GT League”:

・ Beginner’s League “Stars & Stripes”

・ Amateur League “Dream Car Championship”

・ Professional League “F1500 Championship”

・ “Sunday Cup” Round 6 and 7

・ “Clubman Cup” Round 6

・ “Premium Sport Lounge“ Round 4 and 5

・ ”Porsche Cup” Round 2

– “Monza Circuit” has been added to the “Circuit Experience”.

2. New Cars

– The following 12 cars have been added:

・ Alpine A110 1600S ’72

・ Alpine A110 Premiere Edition ’17

・ Audi R8 4.2 FSI R tronic ’07

・ De Tomaso Pantera ’71

・ Dodge Challenger R/T ’70

・ Ford Mustang Mach 1 ’71

・ Gran Turismo F1500T-A

・ Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 ’11

・ Subaru WRX STI Isle of Man Time Attack Car ’16

・ Subaru Falken Tires / Turn 14 Distribution BRZ ’17

・ Toyota Supra 3.0GT TURBO A ’88

・ Toyota MR2 GT-S GT-S ’97

3. Tracks

– The following 4 layouts for the “Blue Moon Bay Speedway” track have been added:

・ Blue Moon Bay Speedway – Infield A

・ Blue Moon Bay Speedway – Infield A II

・ Blue Moon Bay Speedway – Infield B

・ Blue Moon Bay Speedway – Infield B II

4. Scapes

– “Snow” has been added to the special featured section.

5. Brand Central

– Additional Scapes spots have been added to Volkswagen.

6. Livery Editor

– When editing a vehicle with an existing livery such as a race car, the existing livery will no longer be removed until you start editing the paint, decals, or racing items. (When only the design of the wheels is changed, the original decals will be maintained);

– Added “Exposure Adjustment” to the livery editor options;

– The lowest value limit for the brightness of Black paint has been lowered.

7. Discover

– Added a [Recommended] page;

– Notification of users who liked or reposted your content will be displayed;

– You can now preview the liveries of cars within the car livery.

8. My Library

– It is now possible to preview the liveries of cars in the car livery section.

9. Race Photo

– The target car name is now displayed in the panning shot settings.

10. Sport Mode

– The Sportsmanship Rating (SR) and penalty judgement algorithms have been improved;

– In a collision between two cars, a penalty will now be added to the Driver Rating (DR) as well as incurring a Time Penalty depending on the situation;

– If a driver continues to drive without complying with a certain amount of Time Penalty, additional time penalties will be added. (The additional penalty depends on the DR);

– A driver may now be disqualified from a race if the number of collisions and shortcuts they accumulate becomes too great;

– Cars over a lap behind will now be ghosted and will not be subject to collisions. (Only enabled in Sport mode);

– It is now possible to submit grief reports for misconduct of other users.

11. Physics Simulation Model

– The active brake controls for the 4 wheel drive system (S-AWC) used in the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition ’15 has been adjusted.

12. Notifications

– Followers’ notifications will now be displayed in the notifications list of [My Menu].

Other Improvements and Adjustments

– It is now possible to display/hide layers while editing decals with the Livery Editor;

– A gallery has been added to the detailed user information page in Discover;

– Some of the Sport mode penalties will also apply to Lobby races;

– Various other issues have been addressed.