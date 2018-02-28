Yu Suzuki Says Shenmue 4 is Planned, Will Be Needed to Finish Story

Although fans are still waiting on the highly anticipated Shenmue 3 to release, that hasn’t stopped series creator Yu Suzuki from planning out the possible feature of the series. During a recent interview with GamersFlag (via COGconnected), Suzuki revealed that Shenmue 3 will be left open enough so that a sequel could be made.

“Yes, the end will be open for a sequel. It will not be possible to finish with this third episode,” said Suzuki during his interview. While we still have to see how the story goes in Shenmue 3, it’s at least comforting for fans to hear that he’s thinking ahead and that if a fourth game does come out, there won’t be such a monumentally long wait this time around.

For more on the upcoming Shenmue III, here’s what creator Yu Suzuki said about changing up the series’ combat in the upcoming sequel:

Shenmue III developer Ys Net posted a new video on their Kickstarter page where director Yu Suzuki talked about the game’s development. He reflected on the past two years of development, gave updates on characters and voice acting, and talked about his plans to overhaul the combat. It seems development is coming to a head, which is good considering the game is supposed to release later this year. “I want to do something a little different with the battles,” revealed Suzuki. “When it comes to fighting, there are things that I want to make my own, so I was thinking of doing things a bit different from last time. We have been running some tests, and well, it’s not a game like Virtua Fighter that is about timing. So, I hope it will take the form of a puzzle game that anyone can play with a strong emphasis on choreography.” He then went on to clarify what type of puzzles players may see. “[Battles] may be influenced by whether you pick up some item, and so on, incorporating more puzzle-type elements. That’s what I would like to do. And [quick time events], alongside some other things.”

Shenmue III is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: COGconnected]