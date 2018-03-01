Bungie Clarifies How Destiny 2 Nightfall Scoring Works

Destiny 2 Nightfall scoring just went live in Bungie’s popular first-person shooter earlier this week, and the new addition has left some players confused as to how exactly it works. Thankfully, the development studio answered some questions on the new mechanic. They revealed how players acquire Nightfall emblem variants, and why base Nightfall modifiers were removed.

Here’s what Bungie had to say about Destiny 2 Nightfall scoring:

How do players acquire Nightfall emblem variants? Dev Team: Nightfall emblem variants have a chance to drop from Nightfall completions. It’s not related to challenges, and it’s not a guaranteed drop. For each variant, the chance increases from 0% to as high as 50% at specific score thresholds per variant. Currently, those thresholds are as follows: Tier 1: 20k

Tier 2: 40k

Tier 3: 60k

Tier 4: 80k Why aren’t those tiers visible in-game, and will they ever change? Dev Team: We’re planning to adjust the score thresholds as we come to better understand what the community considers an impressive high score, and we don’t currently have a great way to display dynamic settings like that. Every week that a Nightfall returns, we may increase the Aura threshold based on community high scores from the previous week that Nightfall was active. We’ll do that based on some percentile of the community, potentially the top 10%. The current 60k threshold is based on internal playtests—we expect the community to be better than us, so it should be expected that threshold will increase the next time “Tree of Probabilities” comes around. Why were base Nightfall modifiers removed? Dev Team: The removal of the base modifiers from Nightfall is because we want to emphasize core combat in this initial release and let the community define the meta for a high-scoring Nightfall run. We can certainly revisit the modifiers in the future—they’re not dead and buried. Open to player feedback. Note: We are currently investigating an issue where Heroic Mercury Adventure modifiers are not appearing for some players. This was not intentional, and we’ll update you on the status of the issue when we have more information.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Bungie]