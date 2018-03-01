Terraria Update 1.3 Out Now, Adds Tons of New Content

Terraria has added a new update to the game today, and it’s one of the biggest the game has ever seen. The 1.3 update not only adds new content into the game, but also bridges the gap between console and PC by creating gameplay and visual parity across all versions of the game. The update is live now for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so if you’re still playing the game, make sure to update.

Aside from the parity across consoles, the 1.3 update for Terraria adds a multitude of content into the game, most of which has been asked for by fans for some time. A whole host of new enemies and events, a new endgame and final boss encounter, and brand new underground biomes to explore are just some of what players can anticipate.

For a brief rundown of what’s coming in the update, check out below, and for the full chaneglog, head over to Terraria’s site:

A host of new enemies and events to combat, defeat, and plunder for loot

Endgame Celestial Invasion Event and the Moonlord final boss encounter

Brand new underground biomes to explore – Granite, Marble and more!

New Expert mode designed to provide new challenges for even the most seasoned Terraria veterans – with the promise of greater rewards

Updated crafting with multiple added item options

Changes to NPCs, as well as some new friendly faces

More than 800 new items to discover – bringing the total item count to more than 3500!

Numerous quality of life upgrades and features that until now were only available on PC

Terraria is available now.