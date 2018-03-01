Real-Time Tactical RPG City of the Shroud Launching in 2019 for PS4

Abyssal Arts have announced that there upcoming real-time tactical RPG City of the Shroud will release for PlayStation 4 sometime in 2018. The game will pit players against one another in a fight for control, aiming to fuse both RPG mechanics and fighting game combat to produce something unique for players. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

While the first chapter of the game will release in Summer 2018 for the PC, the console ports won’t release until 2019, when all of the chapters have been released. For more on the upcoming title, make sure to check out a brief description of the story below:

The peninsular city of Iskendrun is on the brink of civil war. The nobility control the government, but are losing their grasp on the people. Five leaders vie for control of the city, and the tension will soon reach a breaking point. Amongst this unrest, hostile creatures masquerading as humans have started appearing throughout Iskendrun. Players will choose one of the five factions to align with. Factions gain influence when members complete quests. Following chapters will reflect political shifts large and small, the forging of strong alliances and the collapse of weak ones as player choices subtly shape the fate of Iskendrun. If any faction becomes too antagonistic or fails to secure enough friends, it may even be destroyed completely, thrusting the players – and writers – of City of the Shroud into uncharted territory on their journey to the story’s conclusion.

City of the Shroud will release sometime in 2019.