David Jaffe Says Studio Was Working on Iron Man PSVR Prototype

With the news coming out yesterday that The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency would be closing, co-founder David Jaffe has taken to Twitter to reveal some of the secrets the studio had hidden away. According to Jaffe, one of these secrets was a prototype for a PlayStation VR game based on Iron Man.

FYI: We had a PSVR IRON MAN game we were prototyping at Bartlet Jones! It was unfunded and @MarvelGames knew NOTHING about it (we were gonna pitch it to them later and HOPE they liked it!:). You could talk to JARVIS using PSVR mic while flying around;was so cool! Maybe one day!:) pic.twitter.com/0QSYkyAogh — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) February 27, 2018

According to Jaffe, the game was unfunded and the folks over at Marvel had no idea the game was even being worked on. Jaffe’s plan was to pitch it to them after it had been further developed and hoped they liked it, but obviously, that didn’t happen. In the prototype, players were able to talk to J.A.R.V.I.S – the home computing system for Tony Stark – through the PSVR while flying around. While the folks at Bartlet sadly won’t get to keep working on this, perhaps someday we’ll be able to strap into a VR device and fly around the world of Iron Man.

As for The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency, the company only shipped one game in its life: Drawn to Death. The game, which launched in April 2017 on PlayStation 4, was poorly received upon launch, and never really got off the ground as a unique new shooter. We’ll make sure to update you should any new information become available. Let us know what you think about the studio closure in the comments below.

