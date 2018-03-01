Destiny 2 Update 1.1.3 Known Issues Released

Destiny 2 update 1.1.3 was released earlier this week, but it wasn’t without some issues. Bungie has announced the full list of known bugs from the patch. This includes an issue where “modifiers are currently not available for some players on Mercury Heroic adventures.” Bungie is looking to fix many of these in the next update,

Check out the full list of Destiny 2 update 1.1.3 known issues below:

Mercury Heroic Adventures Modifiers are currently not available for some players on Mercury Heroic adventures. We are currently investigating this issue and targeting resolution in Destiny Update 1.1.4.

Destination Emblem Statistics The EDZ destination emblem currently only displays 38 of the 41 total Ghost scannables after they have been found. Ghost Scannables Found statistics do not update until a player returns to orbit, or until a player unequips and reequips the emblem.

Prestige Challenge Card Score Multipliers We have identified an issue where score multipliers present on Challenge Cards do not update properly when players are selecting Singe modifiers. As we investigate this issue, players may work around this issue by toggling the Power Handicap up or down.



For even more on the first-person shooter, check out our Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris review. Here’s a snippet of whatChandler Wood had to say:

Yet in truth, Destiny 2 will change. It will be a different game in a week than it is today. Destiny 2 and its expansions are all tough to review for this very reason. I’ve got some frustrations with Curse of Osiris–mostly with the lackluster campaign and unvaried patrol space—but it has largely pulled me back in to my traditional weekly ritual of completing various milestones in Destiny 2. How long that will last remains to be seen, but the immediate future looks promising. The Dawning will launch after my writing of this review and may address some of my concerns, albeit temporarily. In the start of the new year, more changes will start to be discussed. Right now I’m just happy to want to play Destiny 2 again, eager to see what lies in wait for the future.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Bungie]