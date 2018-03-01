Look at These Atlus Selection DLC Costumes for P3D and P5D in Action

Atlus has released a new trailer which shows the Atlus Selection DLC costumes for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. With this DLC, characters from Persona 3 and Persona 5 will get costumes from other titles in Atlus’ Megami Tensei franchise, including Shin Megami Tensei and Devil Summoner series.

You can check out the full list of the DLC costumes in this Atlus Selection DLC set right below:

Persona 3’s Hero (Makoto Yuki) – Devil Survivor‘s Hero

– Devil Survivor‘s Hero Yukari Takeba – Yuzu Tanikawa from Devil Survivor

– Yuzu Tanikawa from Devil Survivor Junpei Iori – Jyoji Hijiri from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

– Jyoji Hijiri from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Aigis – Sera from Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner

– Sera from Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner Mitsuru Kirijo – Nemissa from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers

– Nemissa from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Akihiko Sanada – Kyoji Kuzunoha from Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner

– Kyoji Kuzunoha from Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner Fuka Yamagishi – Asahi from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

– Asahi from Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Ken Amada – Yuichi from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers

– Yuichi from Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Persona 5’s Hero (Ren Amamiya) – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne’s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne’s Hero Ryuji Sakamoto – Shin Megami Tensei II‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei II‘s Hero Anne Takamaki – Hiroko from Shin Megami Tensei II

– Hiroko from Shin Megami Tensei II Yusuke Kitagawa – Shin Megami Tensei I‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei I‘s Hero Makoto Niijima – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse‘s Hero

– Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse‘s Hero Futaba Sakura – Demonica Suit from Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey

– Demonica Suit from Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Haru Okumura – Tae Asakura from Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

These DLC will be sold after both Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night are released simultaneously in Japan for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 24.

[Source: Atlus]