Rice Digital Announces Muv-Luv Complete Collector’s Edition

Earlier today, Rice Digital announced that they would be creating their own exclusive Muv-Luv Complete Set Collector’s Edition that will include the entire saga of the game for fans to pick up. Not only will the collection include both games on PlayStation Vita, but it will also include a premium slipcase to store both games as well as a set of Muv-Luv art cards.

Preorders are live on the Rice Digital site now and include both a U.S. and U.K. version. Players can also pick up the regular physical release of both games for the Vita, should they not want to pick up the Collector’s Edition.

For more on one of games coming to the Vita, Muv-Luv Alternative, check out a description of the game below:

The most highly-acclaimed visual novel series of all time arrives on Vita, newly revamped and officially in English for the first time! Muv-Luv Alternative is an epic tale of political conspiracies, international espionage, alien menace, quantum causality, bittersweet reunions, genetic modification, and much, much more. Gluttons for punishment, rejoice, because once it gets rolling, there are no brakes on this pain train. Three years have passed since the day Takeru, an unsuspecting Japanese high-schooler, suddenly awoke in a world not his own — a war-torn alternate reality in which mankind was on the brink of extinction. As the tale comes to its despairing close, once again he awakes in his childhood bedroom. Not in his own world, but back were he was first spat out into this hellscape three years prior. Can Takeru use his knowledge to change Fate?”

Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative will release sometime this summer.