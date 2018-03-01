PlayStation Plus Japan Will Also End PS3 & Vita Free Play Games After March 2019

Previously we have learned from the English PlayStation Blog that the PlayStation Plus Free Play lineup “will focus on PS4 titles and no longer include PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles” from March 8, 2019.

We wondered if this would apply on the Japanese side as well, considering that Japan has a more bountiful library of games for PS3 and Vita. And today Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia (SIEJA) has confirmed that by making an announcement at the Japanese PlayStation Blog that they will take the exact same measures on the same date.

We have translated the Japanese announcement from SIEJA on the matter right below:

In this occasion, we would like to inform that the provisions of PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita content through PS Plus’ Free Play will end as of March 8, 2019. As for content that has been added to your Library before the above end date, as long as you are still under a subscription to PS Plus, you will still be able to enjoy them without any limitations in time or play amount. (Note: this excludes content which is no longer published on PlayStation Store) PS Plus will continue to provide various services that satisfy consumers from here on. We sincerely hope to be honored with your understanding.

That means this measure will be applied worldwide including in Japan, regardless of the larger library of PS3 and Vita games in Japan. There should still be some PS3 and Vita titles showing up in Free Play for the next 12 months though.

[Source: SIEJA]