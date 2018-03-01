Read the PES 2018 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Read the Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

PES 2018 update 1.05 is now available to download. Weighing in at 125.4 MB, the latest patch is definitely on the smaller size. That’s because the patch is just a bug fix for an issue that “caused some players to appear identical in-game.” That issue has now been rectified.

Check out the full PES 2018 update 1.05 patch notes below:

The latest patch was released on 03/01/2018. Refer to the text below for further details. ■ Fixes

・Fixed an issue where installing Patch 1.04 (released on 02/15/2018) and executing the [Apply Live Update] function caused some players to appear identical in-game.

My favorite PES mode, Master League, also received some tweaks in this year’s installment, as the presentation is slightly sharper, and there are more cutscenes before and after major events. I’m of the opinion that Pro Evolution Soccer features the best franchise offering of any sports game, so seeing this mode get slightly better (even if it’s not a complete overhaul) is definitely a positive in my book. You definitely can’t go wrong buying Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, as it plays as good as ever, but those who bought last year’s game might want to wait until next year’s installment if they’re waiting for that next evolution. That’s not to say that there aren’t improvements, as the subtle tweaks and additions do add up to a better game, but these are more quality of life fixes rather than changes that’ll sweep the player off their feet. Ultimately, PES 2018 is yet another great football game from Konami, but that might not be enough when they’re trailing a behemoth.

PES 2018 update 1.05 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Konami]