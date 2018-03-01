ESRB Rating for Shining Resonance Refrain Reveals New Details

Last week, it was revealed by Sega that Shining Resonance Refrain would be releasing in the West for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. The game, which tells the tale a sword-wielding warrior and his friends as they fight an Empire, will mark the return of the Shining series to Western audiences for the first time in a decade. Now, a recent ESRB posting has given us some more information on the upcoming title.

For those unaware, the game is a remaster of the original Shining Resonance, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original games DLC, the game will also include a new “Refrain Mode” that unlocks Imperial Princess Excel and Dragonsalyer Jinas as part members. According to the ESRB rating, the game – which is rated “T” for Teen – won’t change much in the way of gameplay, as players will still be exploring a fantasy kingdom and fighting enemies with swords and magic spells throughout their quests.

For more on the upcoming release, check out the ESRB summary for the game below:

This is a role-playing game in which players control young fighters through a fictional continent called Alfheim. As players explore fantasy kingdoms and interact with townspeople and royalty, they perform quests and battle enemies in melee combat. Characters mostly use swords and magic spells to defeat dragons, demons, and enemy soldiers in frenetic battles. Combat is highlighted by light effects, impact sounds, and cries of pain. The game contains some suggestive material: a mission in which party members dress in bikinis to advertise for a client; characters wearing low-cut tops that reveal swaying/jiggling cleavage; a hot-springs sequence depicting topless characters, with their breasts covered by water (no nipple detail). One town person, labeled “drunk man,” briefly discusses drinking sake; another character appears intoxicated from a “juice.” The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

Shining Resonance Refrain will release sometime in Summer 2018.

[Source: ESRB]