The Division Reaches 20 Million Players, Ubisoft Announces Month-Long Celebration

Today, Ubisoft has begun plans to celebrate the upcoming second anniversary of Tom Clancy’s The Division. With the game hitting a milestone of 20 million players worldwide, Ubisoft has announced it will be thanking players for their continuous support with a month of in-game activities, including four new Global Events that will take place from March 1 and run through March 29.

While none of the Global Events have been revealed just yet, Ubisoft has said players can tune in to the official Division Twitch channel for Daily gameplay streams and Weekly State of the Game addresses at 8:00am PST for Twitch Drops, which are in-game rewards for viewers that will continue to release throughout the month of March.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated with information once Ubisoft reveals it, but in the meantime, check out how Ubisoft plans to continue keeping the series fresh:

While there’s been no official announcement of a sequel to Ubisoft’s The Divison, Massive Entertainment’s David Polfeldt has told IGN that there’s “lots of space for continuation” beyond merely keeping the current game online. However, he isn’t able to say much at this point in time. “I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it,” said Polfeldt. “There are a lot of things that we didn’t do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand.” He also revealed that the player base has been unexpectedly increasing with each new patch. “A l

Tom Clancy’s The Division is available now.