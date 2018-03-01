French Publisher Third Editions Launches Second Kickstarter to Fund English Translations of Gaming Specialty Books

After a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2016 to bring a number of high-quality gaming specialty, history, and analysis books to English speaking audiences, French publisher Third Editions announced the start of their second campaign to fund the translation of even more gaming books for English readers.

Third Editions specializes in high quality books that explore specific games in a narrative structure. Each book covers the creation of the game and analysis of the mechanics, themes, and legacy that its specific game has. The first Kickstarter campaign successfully raised $170,000 to fund the English translations of five books, covering the BioShock series, Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid franchise, Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda games up to A Link Between Worlds, and the Dark Souls series from Demon’s Souls to Dark Souls II.

The second Kickstarter campaign looks to raise $74,000 from fans to help fund the translation of three more books from French to English. The Zelda and Dark Souls books are second volumes that continue the story of those franchises where the first books left off. The Final Fantasy VIII book goes into the popular RPG in the same way that the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII book did.

Zelda: The History of a Legendary Saga – Volume 2: Breath of the Wild

The second volume of Third Editions’ Legend of Zelda series focuses on 2017’s open-world masterpiece Breath of the Wild, examining its incredible game design, world building and tightly woven lore. Dark Souls: Beyond the Grave – Volume 2: Bloodborne and Dark Souls III

Beyond the Grave – Volume 2 picks up from where the first book left off, exploring the plague-ravaged streets of Bloodborne, a game palpably crawling with unease, and FromSoftware’s Souls series climax, the critical and commercial titan of Dark Souls III. The Legend of Final Fantasy VIII

A comprehensive analysis of one of the popular role-playing series’ most fondly remembered entries, in the same detailed vein as Third Editions’ Final Fantasy VII book.

Check out the Kickstarter campaign for more information and to back this project.

Backers can get a lot of cool rewards, including variant Collector’s Edition covers for each book (seen above). If you want to check out the full lineup of Third Editions gaming books available in English, you can visit their English website. They have a ton of books available in French, so if you want to see additional books get English treatments–like Uncharted, Persona, Castlevania, Resident Evil, Fumito Ueda games, Half-Life, Silent Hill, other Final Fantasy games, Mass Effect, Skyrim, Fallout, and even more–supporting the Kickstarter is the best way to ensure they continue to bring their products to interested English audiences.