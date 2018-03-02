Bethesda Holding an E3 Showcase Again This Year, Invitations To Be Sent Later

Bethesda announced that their fourth annual E3 showcase will take place on June 10 at 6:30 PM Pacific, the Sunday before E3 begins. If it follows previous years, the BE3 Showcase will not be tied directly to E3 registration and will allow fans an opportunity to enter as well. Bethesda has indicated that additional details about the event and registration will be sent out at a later time.

Save the date! We’re creating a special E3 evening just for you, and we hope you can join us for our fourth annual BE3 Showcase on Sunday, June 10 at 6:30 pm PT. Official invitations will be sent out at a later date and will contain additional details about the event and how to register. If you can’t be there in person, you can catch it all live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or here at Bethesda.net.

Details are quite light on the Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase at the moment, but with every currently known Bethesda game or expansion already released, they have a lot of room to announce and show off new titles. Previous Bethesda E3 Showcases have dropped some bombshell announcements of long-awaited games. Bethesda’s foray into VR was first shown at one of their showcases, and both Skyrim VR and Doom VFR went on to make our Game of the Year lists for 2017.

Now that the Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase has been announced, we’ll start to see the rumor mill begin to churn. Will Bethesda finally announce The Elder Scrolls VI? Is another Fallout on the way? Can we get the sequel to Wet that I’ve been waiting for since 2009? Bethesda has a huge library of IPs to pull from to get fans excited, but there’s also an opportunity for some of Bethesda’s studios to start fresh on a brand new idea.

We won’t have to wait long to find out. There’s only a little more than three months to go to until June 10, where Bethesda will show the world what it’s got up its sleeve next.