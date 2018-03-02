Ubisoft Acquires Blue Mammoth Games, Developers of Brawlhalla

Earlier today, Blue Mammoth – the company behind Brawlhalla – announced that it would be joining Ubisoft, as the huge company behind Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Assassin’s Creed would be acquiring them.

According to a post on the Brawlhalla website, shortly after the release of the game, Blue Mammoth knew that they would need help to continue to grow, and so they went looking for a partner. Despite the acquisition, Blue Mammoth will continue to run Brawlhalla as it always has, and the studio will now have “more stability and more resources” in order to continue adding new features to the game. The company also assured fans that Brawlhalla will always be free to play and never “pay to win” despite any changes in the company.

Matt Woomer, President of Blue Mammoth, praised the acquisition, thanking fans for sticking with them. “Thank you all for being here for it. I want to especially thank tournament organizers, clan leaders, streamers, folks making video content, and all the other leaders of the Brawlhalla community. You are the engine that makes Brawlhalla go. Thank you, and here’s to another big year.”

For a bit more on the acquisition, check out a brief snippet of Blue Mammoth’s announcement:

So, what does this mean for Brawlhalla? Only good things. Blue Mammoth will continue to run the game just as we always have. The studio will grow (slowly, we don’t want to mess up the good thing we have here by growing too fast.) We will have more stability and more resources to improve the game and add new features (including some long overdue). We will get opportunities to raise Brawlhalla’s profile among gamers. And we’ll be able to confidently share a roadmap with you for the next years of Brawlhalla development.

[Source: Blue Mammoth]