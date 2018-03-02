Latest Attack on Titan 2 Trailers Show Off How to Make a Character

The upcoming Attack on Titan 2 game isn’t far off from release, and Koei Tecmo has released a batch of new trailers today detailing not only some brand new gameplay, but also showing off some of what the custom characters in the game look like. As noted previously, players are able to create their very own protagonist in Attack on Titan 2, and while taking on gigantic enemies is still the main draw of the game, players are also able to experience the day-to-day life of a Scout as well.

You can check out both trailers below:

For the first time, players will be able to create their own custom Scout in the game, putting them squarely into the action of Attack on Titan 2. Players will be able to utilize the various abilities found in the game to make sure they’re able to take out the Titans. For a bit more on that, make sure to check out below:

Players will be able to create their own custom Scout in Attack on Titan 2, an all-new addition to the series, offering a fresh perspective on the events of both seasons of the worldwide anime hit, ‘Attack on Titan’. With enhanced Titan movements, Scouts will have to strategically use a plethora of new abilities in order to survive; from evade-style attacks like the hook drive ability, to long-rage sneak attacks – carefully strategised with the help of the new monocular tool! Additional RPG elements have been implemented into Attack on Titan 2’s Town Life segments; allowing players to build relationships with their favourite characters from the Attack on Titan universe to gain a deeper understanding of their comrades.

Attack on Titan 2 is set to launch on March 20, 2018.