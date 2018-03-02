Mystical Puzzle Game Rangi Launching on PSVR This Month

Funsoft has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for its virtual reality mystical puzzle game Rangi, which is already out on Gear VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PC, but will be coming to PlayStation VR sometime this month. The game tasks players with solving various puzzles that are filled with tribal art and African landscapes.

According to the developers, the game is inspired by various tribal art, ancient architecture, and rhythm music from African landscapes. Players will have to solve puzzles, reconstruct statues, and navigate other platforms as they traverse through the game. For more on the upcoming Rangi, check out a snippet of the story below:

Rangi is a virtual reality adventure puzzle game exploring a vivid and colourful setting inspired by tribal art, ancient architecture, rhythmic music and African landscapes. Solve cryptic puzzles, reconstruct ancient statues, navigate deadly platforms and discover the joys of virtual flight while unravelling the enigmas of the insidious Matata. Recover the life force of the Music Giants and restore rhythm to the world. Long ago, the Music Giants wandered freely, keeping the beat alive. The land of Ota echoed to the sound of their footsteps, and the people of Nchi knew only peace, joy and harmony. Then came the Matata, the interrupters, the stealers of sound. They stole Chúkwú away from the Giants, hoarding their life force and locking it away inside secret puzzles. Now the drumbeat ebbs and fades. Some fear it will be lost forever.

Rangi will release sometime in March.