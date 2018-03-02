Fear Effect Reinvented Still Being Worked on, According to Devs

Last year, it was announced that Fear Effect Reinvented, a remake of the cult classic action game, would launch on PC and consoles sometime in 2018. Since then, fans have worried about the game and whether or not it would be coming out, but the official Twitter account for the game might have just squashed any concerns, tweeting out that the remake is very much alive.

Fear not. Fear Effect Reinvented (the remake of the first game) is not dead! Actually… some of the characters are really looking forward to playing Sedna on March 6th! pic.twitter.com/qoheGgBqun — Fear Effect (@FearEffect) March 2, 2018

While the game is still seemingly being worked on, developers Sushee took the opportunity to tease their upcoming title Fear Effect Sedna, a sequel to the 2000 PlayStation title Fear Effect. For those who are unsure of where the game stands in the series, here’s a description:

Be part of a new Fear Effect adventure with Fear Effect Sedna, a new episode in the series that takes place four years after the events in Fear Effect 1! Things have changed for the team. Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US. Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the ambassador of China in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something bigger than expected. Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention and piques his interest, enough that Glas sets out for Greenland.

Fear Effect Sedna will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.