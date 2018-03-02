Myst and Obduction Studio Cyan Reveals New Game, Firmament

Cyan Inc., the studio best known for Myst, Riven, and the recent Obduction, has revealed their next game, Firmament, with a teaser trailer. There aren’t a lot of details available for Firmament quite yet, but if it follows the studio’s formula, we can expect a first-person puzzle game that will take players to a variety of interesting and fantastical worlds as it weaves its storytelling into puzzle solving.

The official Firmament website describes the game as a “steampunk” adventure through four different realms.

From Cyan, the indie studio that brought you Myst and Obduction, comes a new steampunk adventure. The game of Firmament is a resplendent, magical, journey — a monumental voyage through four diverse and curious realms, working in concert with an ever-present, clockwork companion, and the support and instruction of a long-dead, ethereal mentor. Everything is not as it seems.

While no platforms have been announced, the YouTube trailer description offers a hint, calling Firmament “A new VR experience from the company that brought you Myst and Obduction.” It’s unclear if that means it will be exclusively a VR game, or just have VR compatibility like Obduction did. PSVR owners have yet to get the long-awaited VR update for Obduction, so it’s anyone’s guess if Firmament will be headed to PS4 owners in any way or not.

As noted in our review, the PS4 version of Obduction faced a number of performance issues that detracted from the sense of wonder it otherwise provided. At PSX 2016, we talked to Myst creator Rand Miller about weaving together the story, the world, and the puzzles into a single cohesive experience. At that time, he expressed an interest in console development and bringing Cyan games to a console audience. We’ll be sure to update you on any additional Firmament details as they are made available, specifically if you’ll be able to play it on your PS4.