New Hakuoki Edo Blossoms Screenshots Show Harada & Iba

New Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Screens Show Harada and Iba

The second half of the enhanced version of Hakuoki is coming to the west. Idea Factory previously announced that Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms will release for PlayStation Vita on March 13 in North America, and on March 16, 2018 in Europe. It’ll pick up where Kyoto Winds left off, and will finish Chizuru’s story. Now they’ve released a new batch of screenshots focusing on two characters: Sanosuke Harada and Hachiro Iba.

Here’s character bios for both Harada and Iba:

Harada, a well-trained spearman, once committed seppuku to win a drunken bet and lived to tell the tale. He has a way with words that some might find charming and irresistible. Harada, as well as Chizuru, are aware of the instability of the Shinsengumi. Chizuru’s close friends within the Shinsengumi have all suffered injuries and even death, which has caused her great anxiety and uncertainty of her friends’ futures. But even with all the negativity surrounding the Shinsengumi and Chizuru’s personal anxieties, Harada remains levelheaded throughout all of it. Unlike the other bachelors in Edo Blossoms, Harada is able to reassure Chizuru and tries to help Chizuru focus on the necessities of everyday life. Hachiro Iba’s wealth stems from his father, who owned one of the most prestigious dojos in Edo specializing in the Shingyoto-Ryu style. Because of his upbringing, he is a chivalrous, highly cultured man who is proud of his family history. In Kyoto Winds, it is discovered that Iba, who was once a well-respected member in society, is now a marginalized, demon-handed Fury. Due to his inability to participate in battle, he feels that his pride and honor have been besmirched. Iba and Chizuru, who were once childhood friends, can now reignite their relationship in Iba’s vast mansion.

Check out the new Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms screenshots below:

Here’s the official feature listing of the game (which will have PlayStation TV support):

12 Charming Bachelors – Start by choosing from one of 12 handsome bachelors and fall in love with Japanese history’s most famous warriors.

Multiple Endings, One True Love – Explore the gorgeous world of Hakuoki through narrative choices that unlock branching storylines and up to 30 different endings.

Beautiful History Comes Alive – The dramatic romance, friendship, and betrayal unfolds on your screen through fluid animation, vibrant art, and detailed CGs.

For more on the first half of the story, check out my Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say:

My one major beef with Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is that the story just sort of ends before it really gets going. For those that read through the story previously, this version ends after the fourth chapter comes to a close. That means there isn’t any proper conclusion, things barely get steamy with the love interests, and there are way more questions than answers when the credits start rolling. If you’ve got money to spend, and don’t mind waiting for any sort of conclusion, then Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is the best way to experience the first half of Idea Factory’s visual novel. The new scenes help to flesh out the existing stories, and the additional characters help make a familiar story feel new again. It’s a shame that all the hard work gets marred by splitting the story into two games, but it’s still a very enjoyable read.

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms releases for PlayStation Vita on March 13 in North America and March 16, 2018 in Europe.