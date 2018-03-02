Square Enix Has a New Teaser Trailer for Valkyrie Profile -Lenneth-

Square Enix has published the first teaser trailer of what appears to be a new Valkyrie Profile -Lenneth- game project due to release in 2018. This project is based on the first Valkyrie Profile game, which was released on the first PlayStation on December 22, 1999, in Japan, and was later localized to North America in August 2000. It also had a port to PlayStation Portable which was titled Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth and was first released in Japan on March 2, 2006 (which is exactly twelve years ago today) before receiving a localization to North America in July 2006 and Europe in April 2007.

Kou Yoshinari and Yoh Yoshinari are returning to design characters in this game, as well as the famed composer Motoi Sakuraba who also returns after he created the soundtrack of the original game. The game’s main character Lenneth Valkyrie is voiced by veteran voice actress Yumi Touma, and here are the translations of her quotes that can be heard in the trailer:

“You have the right to live.” “I am the one who selects souls.” “Did I choose human souls with a feeling like plucking flowers!?” “What is a Battle Maiden!?” “Am I a Goddess of Death?”

We still do not know yet the true nature of this project, whether it is a remake just like the recently released Secret of Mana or not. No platforms have been announced either as of yet, but you can expect more coverage from us if this new Valkyrie Profile -Lenneth- project is indeed coming to a PlayStation platform.

[Source: Square Enix]