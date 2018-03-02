Report: Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 is Happening, Could Release This Year

Some specific wording on an Amazon listing may have just confirmed that Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 is in the works. What’s more, evidence points to it being released later this year. Spotted over on Amazon by a Reddit user, the Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2 comic specifically calls out that the graphic novel is a bridge between “PvZ: GW2 and PvZ: GW3.”

The relevant part of the description reads “Paul Tobin returns to write the official comic book bridge between video games PvZ: GW2 and PvZ: GW3 with Tim Lattie returning to deliver artwork!”

The listing for Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2 indicates that Garden Warfare 3 is likely to be coming this year. Note that the release date for the graphic novel is September 25, 2018, more than 6 months away. If PopCap and EA are targeting a Fall release, it would make sense to publish a relevant comic book during that same timeframe.

The first Garden Warfare released in February of 2014, with Garden Warfare 2 following two years later in February of 2016. At this point, we’re already past Garden Warfare 3 following the same two-year cycle. If PopCap and EA are planning on announcing and releasing Garden Warfare 3 this year, I’d expect an announcement soon, especially with the bridging comic already up for pre-order on Amazon.

We loved both of the previous Garden Warfare games. Our Garden Warfare 2 review calls it pure fun.

If you think you have no interest in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, I implore you to reconsider. Distinctive characters, detailed maps and a lively sense of chaos all add up to one of the finest family-friendly multiplayer experiences on PS4. There’s also solo play this time around, and while that suffers a bit from balancing issues, it’s nice to be able to squeeze in a little experience-building and item-collecting in between rounds of online action. Overall, though, it’s the childlike qualities at the center of GW2 that are the most important — a seemingly limitless energy, a fearlessly goofy aesthetic and a commitment to making playing fun above all else. Sure, you’re not going to see this at any serious competitive tournaments, but you will laugh and smile a lot if you round up some friends and family to play with, and that seems to get to the heart of why we play video games in the first place.

Would you like to see Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 announced? What changes do you want to see them make from the previous game?