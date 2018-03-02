Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Siren With a New Manga

Earlier today, the Japanese PlayStation Blog announced that they’d be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Siren in style. A new manga titled Siren ReBirth is in the works, and it’s based upon Sony’s survival horror game, which originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2003. The first issue is already available at the manga site Z.

You can check out a brief trailer for the manga below.

Siren ReBirth will be helmed by most of the production team that has been working on Siren spin-offs and content for the last 15 years. The manga will be written by Sakai Yoshi, who was also responsible for the Siren spin-off cartoons, with production being overseen by Project SIREN, including Keiichiro Toyama and Naoko Sato, who are production staff for JAPAN Studio.

For those unaware, the original Siren revolved around a cast of characters that all possess a power that enables them to see and hear what other characters see. Since then, the game has become a cult classic of sorts, with fans continuing to play the game years later. The game was re-released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 as part of the PS2 on PS4 library, with improved graphics and trophy support.

There’s no word from the studio as to how the manga will connect to the game, or if it will have any connection at all, so you’ll have to dive in and read it – or wait for it to be translated – yourself to find out exactly what’s happening. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on reading it and what you think about the Siren franchise as a whole.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]