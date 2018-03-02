Sony’s New Gold Wireless Headset for PS4 is Available Now

If you happen to be in the market for a new gaming headset, Sony might have something for you. Earlier this year, the company announced a brand new iteration of their Gold Wireless headset for PlayStation 4, offering a more sleek and comfortable design with enhanced performance.

The new headset is available to purchase now across various retailers for $99.99, and while the new Gold Wireless headsets may not look entirely different from their predecessor, they are. The new pairs have refined over-ear cushions and a sleeker design to help keep players comfortable for longer gaming sessions. They also come equipped with 7.1 virtual surround sound, as well as augmented noise-canceling hidden microphones that help provide clearer communication with friends and teammates.

For more on what to expect in the newly designed headset, check out a list of its features below:

Slip into comfort you can enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Connect wirelessly to your PS4™ systems and home computer using the provided wireless adaptor, or connect to your PlayStation®VR and mobile devices with the included 3.5mm audio cable and take your sound with you. Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones. With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation®4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on picking up a pair of these!