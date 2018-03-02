PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Sony’s New Gold Wireless Headset for PS4 is Available Now

March 2, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

If you happen to be in the market for a new gaming headset, Sony might have something for you. Earlier this year, the company announced a brand new iteration of their Gold Wireless headset for PlayStation 4, offering a more sleek and comfortable design with enhanced performance.

The new headset is available to purchase now across various retailers for $99.99, and while the new Gold Wireless headsets may not look entirely different from their predecessor, they are. The new pairs have refined over-ear cushions and a sleeker design to help keep players comfortable for longer gaming sessions. They also come equipped with 7.1 virtual surround sound, as well as augmented noise-canceling hidden microphones that help provide clearer communication with friends and teammates.

For more on what to expect in the newly designed headset, check out a list of its features below:

Slip into comfort you can enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Connect wirelessly to your PS4™ systems and home computer using the provided wireless adaptor, or connect to your PlayStation®VR and mobile devices with the included 3.5mm audio cable and take your sound with you.

Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones.

With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation®4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.

