Spyro Twitter Account Offers More Evidence That a New Spyro The Dragon Game is Coming

Rumors have been swirling for some time now about a Spyro the Dragon remake coming from Activision. After the success of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, it makes sense that they’d want to dip into that backlog of nostalgia. In their recent investor report, it was confirmed that they are working on remastered versions of titles, and a recent leak even points to additional Crash Bandicoot games in 2019.

Activision has owned the rights to Spyro for years and has actually been putting out a lot of Spyro games, but you might know them better as Skylanders. The entire Skylanders series is based on Spyro, but removes the focus from the iconic purple dragon in favor of collectible figures. 2017 was the first year that Activision has skipped putting out a Skylanders game since they the series debuted 2011. The last Spyro proper was released in 2008, but much like attempts to reinvigorate Crash Bandicoot during the 2000s, those games were not well received. The real nostalgia lies with the PS1 era trilogy.

A Twitter sleuth uncovered some interesting evidence pointing to a return of classic Spyro the Dragon. The @SpyroTheDragon Twitter account, previously personally held by a random individual, was allegedly been acquired by Activision as recently as last month. Attempting to reset the password on the account shows an email of sp***@a*********.*** which is a perfect fit for spyro@activision.com.

The account is protected and private for the time being, and the name has been changed to “Falcon McBob.” There is currently a voice over project in the works at Activision that is codenamed Falcon, and Toys for Bob in the developer behind Skylanders and the figures.

SPYRO IS HAPPENING!@SpyroTheDragon account is now protected and changed its name to “FALCON McBob”. Acti has a voice over project in the works with the codename “FALCON”. And the email behind the account is an Activision email. Team effort w/ @SaveMedievil @Motwera pic.twitter.com/LQ2jufRrdI — JumpButton (@JumpButtonCB) March 2, 2018

Interesting to note is Vicarious Visions, the studio behind the Crash Bandicoot remake, also made Skylanders: Swap Force in 2013 and Skylanders: Superchargers in 2015. 2017 would have been their year for another Skylanders game, had one actually been released. Whatever ends up happening, Activision definitely has some plans for the future of Spyro and the Skylanders franchise. Will we see classic nostalgia win again this year with a Spyro Trilogy remake? Or did Skylanders take a year off to renew and evolve the formula? Could it be some combination of the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.