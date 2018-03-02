The Lost Child Limited Edition Includes Art Book, Available to Preorder Now

Despite the recent issues that the NIS America store has been having, their online store is up and complete with promises from the company that no security issues will be happening. With that being said, the company has announced that they are now taking preorders for The Lost Child Limited Edition, which bundles the game with an official soundtrack, hardcover art book, and a collector’s box.

The Limited Edition is available right now for $59.99, and will be available later this Summer. If you’re on the fence about picking up the Limited Edition, think fast, because supplies seem to be dwindling quickly. Here’s more on the game’s feature via its publisher:

Occult journalist, Hayato Ibuki, encounters a strange girl during his investigations into a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo. She implores that Hayato must live, before bestowing upon him a mystical device that allows him to capture mythological creatures and arcane creatures. He is now thrust into a world beyond our own, home to horrific demons and celestial beings. In it, he must delve into dungeons called Layers and solve the mystery of the device. Where his journey leads him could decide the fate of our world… Key Features:

Mythology Unbound – Features 100+ Astrals from myths and legends to capture, each 3 unique forms to progress through!

Spread the Wealth of Knowledge – There are more than 250+ skills to learn and among your party of captured Astrals.

The Infinite Abyss Awaits – Test yourself against massive dungeons with up to 100 floors de

The Lost Child releases in summer 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Vita.