The Warframe Shrine of the Eidolon Update Launches Next Week

Fans of Warframe will be pleased to know that a new update is getting released soon to the Plains of Eidolon expansion that released last year. Digital Extremes has announced that the Shrine of Eidolon update will release next week for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Among the new Shrine of Eidolon features will be two new Eidolon bosses, the Gantulyst and the Hydrolyst, both of which seem to be some fearsome beasts that players will have to go up against. Digital Extremes has also announced that balance changes for weapons and Warframes, as well as some extra changes to the game, will be coming in the update, though they didn’t announce just what, exactly.

Not only will the update add two new, tougher Eidolons to the world, but it will also offer a re-organization of the Mastery Ranking of more than 150 weapons, re-balances more than half of a dozen Warframes, and offers players the opportunity to ride a Dargyn.

For more information on what the new update will include, check out below:

GANTULYST

Legends say the Gantulyst wields an enormous boulder for an arm and radiates powerful beams of Sentient energy. The Ostrons built a shrine in its honor hoping to gain its favor. HYDROLYST

The Ostrons believe the Hydrolyst is an omen of impending natural disaster. Stories describe a distinct, pungent aroma that precedes the arrival of this toxic beast. RIVEN TRANSMUTATION

If you’re worthy, you’ll receive Riven Transmuters from the new Eidolons. These consumable items can transmute four Riven Mods into a brand-new Riven. Combining four Rivens of the same type (i.e Rifle, Melee, Shotgun, etc.) will result in a transmuted Riven of that type. DRIVE THE DARGYN

Take your fight to the skies by hijacking any Dargyn in the Plains. Use these to aid in your search for the new Eidolons. WARFRAME POWER & WEAPON CHANGES

In case you missed it – we’re doing some Warframe and Weapon rebalancing! Check out our Dev Workshop to get a deep dive into what we’ve changed and why.

Warframe is available now.