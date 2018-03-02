Rocket Launchers, Bows, ATVs, and Co-Op – Watch Nearly 20 Minutes of New Far Cry 5 Gameplay

It’s been a big day for Far Cry 5 news as embargoes lifted on the preview event that Ubisoft held for press and influencers last week. I got the opportunity to play a few hours from the opening of the game. While much of what I played wasn’t able to be recorded (seriously, you’ll want to experience the opening for yourself), we were able to show quite a bit of the sandbox in the northern region of Hope County, called Whitetail Mountains.

During this time we also got to try out co-op, which is no different than the standard solo game. All missions and activities–including story–are available when playing with a friend. The Far Cry 5 gameplay video above shows just a taste of that co-op action.

If you want even more Far Cry 5 gameplay videos, check out the two of us undertaking a mission for Hurk Sr., father of Far Cry’s famous Hurk Drubman. We’ll get to meet Hurk’s entire family this go around. They have just as much character as the guy who wears American flag pants and calls everyone dude. If you want more Far Cry 5 animals, we’ve got gameplay video of rescuing and recruiting Cheeseburger, Far Cry 5’s lovable bear ally that will give Boomer a run for his pupper money.

We also got a look at some of the character customization options, something new to the Far Cry series. This video shows different clothing options that will be available for your character, so that you can look your best when playing co-op. Psychedelic drug trip missions make a return in Far Cry 5. We’ve got a brief video looking at one. Ubisoft also announced some external media to flesh out the story of the Eden’s Gate cult, including a prequel book and a short film called Inside Eden’s Gate.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for PS4 and Xbox One.