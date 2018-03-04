Bravo Team Commercial Shows Off PSVR’s Next Big Release

The latest game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games, PlayStation VR cover shooter Bravo Team, is out next week on March 6, 2018. It was supposed to be out in 2017, but was delayed to give the team “the time they need to make these games as enjoyable for players as possible.” Since it’s one of the few Sony published PSVR titles, it just got a new commercial

Here’s how Supermassive Games described the PlayStation VR exclusive over at the PlayStation Blog:

This is a first-person cover-based shooter built for teamwork – both single player and two-player online co-op. Set in a fictional modern-day city in Eastern Europe, Bravo Team puts you into an intense firefight that will test both your shooting and tactical combat skills. We were inspired by action movies set in warzones, so think intense combat, quick thinking and constant communication. You’ll need to be physical too – leaning around corners or ducking for cover. While the game is fully compatible with the standard Dualshock 4 and PS Move controllers, we have really enjoyed exploring the immersive opportunities of the Aim controller. For example, you can raise the Aim to view through the iron sight or hold above your head to blind fire.

Check out the new Bravo Team commercial below:

For more on Bravo Team, check out our E3 2017 Bravo Team preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:

My short run through the available level used the Aim controller, so it’s unclear how Bravo Team will implement the DualShock 4. If anything, it seems like it will be similar to Farpoint, where using the Aim is the far superior gameplay experience. Having the feeling of holding the gun directly in your hand is just what the Aim was designed for, and I reviewed it highly for that very aspect. Bravo Team will also support the Move controllers, given that no analog sticks are required for movement. Being a game that supports all three control methods for PSVR makes it massively accessible for everyone (as long as you have a headset anyway), and giving a lot of choice for how you want to play, though final release will show which of these methods is the preferred one. So far, being showcased with the Aim, that seems to be the primary input method.

Bravo Team releases March 6, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation VR.