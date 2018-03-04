First Issue of Titan’s Bloodborne Comic Sells Out, Second Print Announced

The first issue of Titan’s Bloodborne comic has sold out due to “incredible” fan and retailer demand, the company has announced. The comic is now off for a second round of printing with a new cover, which you can see below.

The second print will hit store shelves on the same day as issue #2, which is due out on Wednesday, March 28. Check out the cover art below.

In a press release, Titan’s Brand Manager Chris Thompson said:

We’re so excited to see the swift and enthusiastic response to Bloodborne #1. Comic fans have embraced the popular team-up of Ales Kot and Piotr Kowalski, while gamers have embraced the opportunity to experience the world of the Hunter from a fresh perspective. FromSoftware’s tireless support has meant the right people found it and are wanting more! By rushing out this second-print of issue 1, those who missed it can still grab a copy alongside issue 2.

Series editor Tom Williams added:

We couldn’t have hoped for a better reaction to our Bloodborne series! The creative team has poured their sweat, tears and plenty of blood into this series, and I think the results speak for themselves! Delighted the hunt can begin again!

Did any of our readers manage to purchase the first issue?