Use of Hate Speech and Racial Slurs Will Lead to Permanent Bans in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has announced that it’s revamping the way it deals with hate speech, racial slurs, and homophobic comments in Rainbow Six Siege. The issue pertains to complaints of toxicity in the game’s chat system, which the developer says will now lead to permanent bans depending on the severity of the offense.

In a Reddit post, Ubisoft wrote:

Starting next week, we will be implementing an improvement on the system we have been using to ban players that use racial and homophobic slurs, or hate speech, in game. The bans for this will fall within the following durations, depending on severity: 2 Days

7 Days

15 Days

Permanent We will be tracking the frequency at which language that violates the Code of Conduct is used by individual players, and will apply the appropriate ban on a case-by-case basis.

Rainbow Six Siege‘s Code of Conduct describes prohibited language as follows:

Any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive or constituting harassment is forbidden.

Players will receive a pop up notifying them of the ban, following which a global message will be displayed next to their username that allows others to see the reason behind the ban.

Ubisoft says that this is just the first step in managing toxic behavior, and that the developers will outline “other plans” at a later date.

