Horizon Zero Dawn Lead Writer Teases Cut Content, Talks About the Game’s Development

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Lead Writer, Ben McCaw, recently took part in a Reddit AMA alongside voice actress, Ashly Burch. During the session, McCaw revealed a quest in the Oseram territory that was cut from the final game. However, he didn’t reveal why the idea was scrapped.

When asked by a fan to describe the “biggest or coolest” element in Horizon Zero Dawn that he wishes made the final cut, McCaw replied:

This question made me take a walk down memory lane! We had a quest line that had Aloy visit the Oseram territory of the Claim at one point. She was definitely going to shake things up a bit.

This response led fans to press McCaw for further details but he didn’t provide an answer.

Elsewhere in the AMA, the developer said that Guerrilla Games was given an amazing opportunity to create the game it wanted, and PlayStation was supportive of the idea throughout. McCaw further said:

In addition to making it a kick-ass story about machines and tribes and epic threats to the world, we wanted it to be personal. We wanted it to be about bonds of love that cross generations, ties that can survive any destructive force. And on a very basic level, we wanted it to be about a woman’s search for her mother. We hope that came through, and from the response, it seems like it has.

Guerrilla also revealed its sources of inspiration for the game’s story. We’re told that some of the main quest was inspired by biblical epics like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments, and The Frozen Wilds‘ story was partly inspired by the film 2010.

You can check out the full AMA over on Reddit.