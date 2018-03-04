PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection Studio Working on New Original IP for Consoles

March 4, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Armature, the studio behind Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, has announced that it’s working on a new original IP for consoles, and an original IP for VR alongside co-developing Forntite.

The announcement was made via a tweet advertising job vacancies at the studio:

Armature was recently thrust into the limelight when Reddit users discovered that the studio listed Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PlayStation 4 in its portfolio. Just as speculations began, Armature shot them down by stating that the listing was a “typo” made by the studio’s web developer. The error has now been fixed.

Whatever Armature is working on next is still a mystery. The studio is currently look for a gameplay engineer, generalist engineer, graphics engineer, and a game designer. The job descriptions provided don’t reveal much.

Armature recently developed Dead Star for PlayStation 4 and ReCore for Xbox One. Both titles were also released on PC.

[Source: ResetEra]

