PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: March 6, 2018 – Royal Edition
This week features a fair amount of PS4 new releases, along with the PSVR and the Vita, which makes a return after pulling a disappearing act last week. The big releases this week are a Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV and Bravo Team for the PSVR
Check out the full list of PS4 new releases, along with the PSVR and Vita:
*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted
PlayStation 4
- DJMax Respect (Digital)
- Fear Effect Sedna (Digital)
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Retail)
- Frantics (Digital)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Retail)
- Midnight Deluxe (Digital)
- North (Digital)
- One Eyed Kutkh (Digital) – Out 3/9
- Scribblenauts Showdown (Digital, Retail)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge (Digital, Retail)
- Way of the Passive Fist (Digital)
PlayStation VR
- Audio Beats (Digital) – Out 3/8
- Bravo Team (Digital, Retail)
- Rangi (Digital)
PlayStation Vita
- Midnight Deluxe (Digital)
- North (Digital)
- One Eyed Kutkh (Digital) – Out 3/9
- Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition (Digital) – Out 3/8
*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.
Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March and April in order to stay on top of the PS4 new releases.