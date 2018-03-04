PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: March 6, 2018 – Royal Edition

This week features a fair amount of PS4 new releases, along with the PSVR and the Vita, which makes a return after pulling a disappearing act last week. The big releases this week are a Royal Edition of Final Fantasy XV and Bravo Team for the PSVR

Check out the full list of PS4 new releases, along with the PSVR and Vita:

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

Audio Beats (Digital) – Out 3/8

Bravo Team (Digital, Retail)

Rangi (Digital)

PlayStation Vita

Midnight Deluxe (Digital)

North (Digital)

One Eyed Kutkh (Digital) – Out 3/9

Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition (Digital) – Out 3/8

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March and April in order to stay on top of the PS4 new releases.