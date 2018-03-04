Rocket League Update Tomorrow Brings DC Super Heroes DLC, Bug Fixes

Psyonix has announced that its previously promised Rocket League update for Monday, March 5, is on track to go live globally across all platforms at 10am PST/1pm EST/7pm CET. The “mini” update 1.42 will add the DC Super Heroes DLC, and will include some bug fixes.

In case you missed the previous announcement, the DLC includes the classic 1989 Batmobile and The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler alongside the following:

Aquaman — Decal (Breakout), and Player Banner

Batman — Decal (Paladin), and Player Banner

Cyborg — Decal (Roadhog), and Player Banner

Flash — Speed Force Boost, Wheels, Decal (Venom), and Player Banner

Green Arrow — Decal (Hotshot), and Player Banner

Green Lantern — Decal (Merc), and Player Banner

Superman — Decal (Octane), and Player Banner

Wonder Woman — Wheels, Decal (X-Devil), and Player Banner

DC — Player Banner

The DLC pack will cost $3.99 (or regional equivalent).

Detailed patch notes will be available once the update is live so make sure to check back as we’ll publish them here for our readers.

Starting April, Rocket League will receive WWE-themed DLC. Psyonix will release more information nearer the time but the studio is confident it’ll make WWE fans happy “all year long.”

For more on Rocket League, check out our previous coverage.

Any of our readers still playing the game?

[Source: Rocket League (Twitter)]