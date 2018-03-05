Watch How Japanese Voice Actresses Create Their Own Character in Attack on Titan 2

Koei Tecmo has published the second of a three-part Attack on Titan 2 promotion series starring Yui Ishikawa and Marina Inoue, Japanese voice actresses who are voicing Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert in the Attack on Titan series. They are supervised by Mr. Hisashi Koinuma, COO of Koei Tecmo Games and producer of the Attack on Titan 2 game, as they navigate through the game’s features.

This second part tasks our voice actresses to create their own character with the game’s Character Customization feature. In Attack on Titan 2, players will be able to make their own original protagonist character and immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe by experiencing the series story from their own perspective up to the anime’s second season, as well as interacting and building friendships with famous Attack on Titan characters such as Eren and Mikasa.

By the way, as Yui and Marina navigate through the character customization menus, they found out that sunglasses are available to wear, which led them to name their created character Revo Junior after Revo, the musician and founder of Linked Horizon who is well known for wearing sunglasses.

Attack on Titan 2 will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in Japan and Asia on March 15, and in America and Europe on March 20. An additional PlayStation Vita version will be exclusively available in Japan, while the West will get an Xbox One version instead.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]